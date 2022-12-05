Gujarat Election 2022: All Eyes On Prestigious Rajkot West Seat; Will AAP, Congress Pose Challenge To BJP

Rajkot West is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat state in India. It was created following the delimitation in 2008 and is a part of the Rajkot district. Before that, portions of the territories beneath it were known as the "Rajkot II" seat. Its current MLA is Gujarat's Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. It belongs to the Lok Sabha district of Rajkot.

Rajkot East, Rajkot West, Rajkot South, Rajkot Rural, Jasdan, Gondal, Jetpur, and Dhoraji are the eight Vidhan Sabha constituencies in this district. A portion of the Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency includes the districts of Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West, Rajkot South, Rajkot Rural, and Jasdan. The Gondal, Jetpur, and Dhoraji Lok Sabha constituencies are included. The Lok Sabha district of Kachchh includes Morbi.

In 2017, Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election, Rajkot West had 15 candidates running for assembly seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 99 seats in total, Rajkot West being one of them. Vijay Rupani of the BJP easily defeated Indranil Rajguru of the Indian National Congress in the election for the Rajkot West seat by a margin of 53,755 votes.

Vijay Rupani of the Bharatiya Janata Party received 1,31,586 votes overall, while Indranil Rajguru of the Indian National Congress received 77,831 votes. Parmar Vijaybhai Somabhai, a candidate for the Bahujan Samaj Party, received 1,198 votes to come in third. The top three candidates received, respectively, 61.6%, 36.4%, and 0.6%.

Rajkot district contains 3,804,558 people, which is nearly equivalent to the population of Liberia or the US state of Oregon, according to the 2011 census.

Hindus made up 2,753,712 (91.33 percent) of the population in the divided district, while Muslims made up 222,649 (7.38 percent) and Jains 28,297 (0.94 percent). In 2001, it had a population of 3,169,881 people, 51.29 percent of whom lived in cities. 74.85 percent of people are literate (2001 census).

As the Gujarat Assembly Elections are around the corner, the saffron party (BJP) has fielded Smt. Darshita Shah, who is contesting for the first time in Gujarat, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is taking a chance by attempting to capitalize on "anti-incumbency," the Congress is fighting tooth and nail to maintain its second-place standing in the state.

For the upcoming assembly elections, BJP has fielded Smt. Darshita Shah, while AAP has fielded Dinesh Joshi and Ashwinbhai Narbheshankar Mehta will be contesting from Indian National Congress.

A heated contest is anticipated on several seats as the BJP attempts to hold onto power and the AAP attempts to enter yet another state.