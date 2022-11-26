'What Lesson Did You Teach By Freeing Bilkis Bano Rapists': Owaisi Slams Amit Shah For Remark On 2002 Riots

WITH just days left for the first phase of polling in Gujarat on December 1, the exchange of barbs between political leaders has reached a new level. A day after Union Home Minister slammed the Congress government and said that perpetrators of the 2002 Gujarat riots were taught a lesson in 2002, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi trained his guns against Shah and asked "what lesson did you teach".

While addressing a public gathering at Juhapura, the largest Muslim ghetto in Gujarat, Owaisi raked the issues of the release of Bilkis Bano rape case convicts and said that the only lesson the BJP taught is that they will free the murderers of Bilkis Bano's daughter will be freed.

"Amit Shah today gave a statement during a public rally that they taught a lesson to the rioters of Gujarat in 2002 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established permanent peace in the state. I want to tell the MP of this (Ahmedabad) constituency, Amit Shah, that the lesson you taught in 2002 was that Bilkis' rapists will be freed by you," Owaisi said.

#WATCH | I want to tell Union HM, the lesson you taught in 2002 was that Bilkis’ rapists will be freed by you, you'll free the murderers of Bilkis’ 3-year-old daughter, Ahsan Jafri will be killed…which lessons of yours will we remember?: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/2rvQCaGFNY — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

"The lesson you taught was that you will free the murderers of Bilkis' three-year-old daughter. You also taught us that Ahsan Jafri can be killed. Amit Shah, what lesson did you teach to the rioters of Delhi communal riots of 2020?" he further questioned.

Owaisi's sharp reaction came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday said that the Narendra Modi government in Gujarat established peace in the state and "taught lesson" to the anti-social elements or rioters in 2002. He said that earlier incidents of riots and violence were common in Gujarat as the Congress party encouraged it.

Speaking in Mahudha town of Kheda district, Amit Shah said, "Earlier riots used to happen during the days of Congress, but the year 2002 (during Modi government) was the last year when some anti-social elements tried to incite riots and they were 'taught a lesson' and thrown out of Gujarat," adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established "permanent peace" in the state.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will field 14 candidates in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls. The Gujarat assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. Voting for 89 assembly seats will take place in the first phase, while for the remaining 93 assembly seats, voting will be held in the second phase of polling.