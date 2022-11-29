Gujarat Election 2022: AAP Leads Battle On Social Media, BJP Looks Steady, Congress Lags Behind

The campaigning for the first phase of the Gujarat polls has ended and the polling will be held on December 1. (ANI Images)

THE CAMPAIGNING for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 ended on Tuesday. The voting for the first phase will be held on December 1 with 89 constituencies across 19 districts going to the polls. With just days left for the polling, the ruling BJP and the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party have sharpened their social media campaigns to woo the voters of the state. However, the main opposition in the state Congress is way too behind when it comes to social media campaigning for the elections.

According to a survey by the news agency PTI of the social media (Facebook and Twitter) handles last week (Nov 21-27) of the three parties (AAP, BJP, CONGRESS), showed that while Congress is focusing more on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the BJP has intensified its election campaign on social media. Meanwhile, the new entrant AAP is way ahead of the two parties, as every second post from its main handles was related to the Gujarat elections.

- Analysis of the social media handles of the three parties:

Congress:

Out of the 280 tweets Congress tweeted during November 21-27, only 42 were related to the party's campaign in Gujarat, accounting for 15 per cent of the total tweets. The main Twitter handle of Congress (INC), posted 14 out of 35 tweets on the Gujarat elections on Nov 21. The count was 5 out of 23 tweets on Nov 22, 3 out of 42 tweets on Nov 23, 4 out of 47 tweets on Nov 24, 1 out of 41 tweets on Nov 25, 3 on Nov 26 and 12 out of 45 tweets on Nov 27.

On Facebook, 22 per cent of the total posts by Congress from Nov 21 to Nov 27 were on Gujarat elections. Of 242 Facebook posts during the same period, 53 were on Gujarat elections. Whereas, of the total posts on Facebook (194) and Twitter (198) during the same period, 75 per cent of them were on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

BJP:

The BJP fared way better than the Congress as over 40 per cent of the total tweets, from Nov 21 to Nov 27, were related to the party's campaign in Gujarat. 37 per cent of Facebook posts by BJP, shared between Nov 21 to Nov 27, were related to the Gujarat elections. BJP's main Twitter handle posted 23 out of 32 tweets on the Gujarat elections on Monday, 38 out of 63 tweets on Tuesday, 20 out of 35 tweets on Wednesday, 13 out of 46 tweets on Thursday, 4 out of 43 tweets on Friday, 15 out of 40 tweets on Saturday, and 14 out of 51 tweets on Sunday. Out of 169 Facebook posts during the same period, 63 were on the Gujarat elections

AAP:

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which is seeking inroads in the coastal state, surprisingly remained the most active on social media during the last week period. AAP's Twitter handles shared 50 per cent of its tweets and 52 per cent of its Facebook posts on the Gujarat elections in the same duration. The party's main Twitter handle posted 131 out of 260 tweets and 81 out of 156 Facebook posts on its leaders' public rallies in Gujarat.

AAP posted 25 out of 33 tweets on Nov 21, 31 out of 40 tweets on Nov 22, 11 out of 30 tweets on Nov 23, 13 out of 38 tweets on Nov 24, 6 out of 50 tweets on Nov 25, 13 out of 36 tweets on Nov 26 and 32 out of 33 tweets on Nov 27. Similarly, 81 out of 156 Facebook posts were related to the Gujarat elections during the same period.

(With PTI Inputs)