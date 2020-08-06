The officials have said that they are taking the help of fire and forensic experts in the investigation, adding that hospital's trustee Bharat Mahant and a ward boy have been detained.

Ahmedabad | Jagran News Desk: At least eight people were killed while several others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a COVID-19 designated hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The massive fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad in the wee hours of Thursday. Preliminary information reveals that a fire broke out in the ICCU Unit due to short circuit, the officials noted.

The officials said that the fire which broke out at 3.30 am has been doused, adding that around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city.

"The total death toll is eight persons. The fire started around 3:30 am and it has been controlled now. Many other patients were also rescued. The bodies are being sent for post mortem," Indian Express quoted LB Zala, assistant commissioner of police, B division, Ahmedabad city, as saying.

Following the horrific incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and said that he has asked the administration to provide "all possible assistance to the affected". PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased, adding that Rs 50,000 to be given to those injured due to the fire.

"Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM and Mayor regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement said that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident and has asked the administration to submit a report within 3 days, adding that Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the family of deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The officials, meanwhile, have said that they are taking the help of fire and forensic experts in the investigation, adding that hospital's trustee Bharat Mahant and a ward boy have been detained.

According to some unofficial media reports, 49 coronavirus patients were admitted to the Shrey Hospital when the fire broke out. Out of the total number of patients, ten were admitted in the ICU of the hospital.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma