The victims were reportedly travelling to Pavagadh from Surat when the spine-chilling accident took place claiming lives of 11 people.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 11 people were killed and 17 others were injured after a collision between two trucks at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara, Gujarat in the wee hours of Wednesday. The injured are taken to SSG Hospital in Vadodara for treatment.

Gujarat: Nine people died, 17 injured in a collision between two trucks, at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara earlier this morning. The injured admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment. https://t.co/z5HkSPfIo8 pic.twitter.com/kEdPcAkp98 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

The victims were reportedly travelling to Pavagadh from Surat when the spine-chilling accident took place claiming lives of 11 people. Reacting upon the gruesome incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also hails from Gujarat, expressed grief over the saddening incident and offered condolences to the kind of the deceased.

"Saddened by the accident in Vadodara. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover soon. The administration is providing all possible assistance at the site of the accident", PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

Saddened by the accident in Vadodara. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover soon. The administration is providing all possible assistance at the site of the accident. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2020

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also expressed grief and offer condolences for the deceased. He also said that the government has directed the concerned officials to do the needful.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls" Vijay Rupani said.

Posted By: Talib Khan