Gujarat AAP Chief Gopal Italia Detained By Delhi Police Over 'Casteist' Remarks Against PM Modi

AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia was on Thursday detained by Delhi Police for allegedly using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Italia, who was summoned by the National Commission for Women for apparently calling the Prime Minister "neech aadmi (lowly person)", was detained from the NCW office.

The AAP leader finds himself at the centre of a row after a viral video puportedly showed him making casteist remarks against the Prime Minister. The NCW said that disparaging the Prime Minister implies insulting the country.

"An indecent word for Prime Minister is also an insult to the women of our country. The abusive language used by you is gender biased, misogynistic and extremely shameful, condemnable and unbecoming of you," the NCW had said in its summons issued on October 9.

Meanwhile, NCW President Rekha Sharma on Thursday said that AAP workers protested outside her office after the Commission summoned Italia in connection with the video. Taking to Twitter, she shared a photograph and said, "All the @AamAadmiPartyhulligons are outside my office creating a ruckus. @CPDelhi @SouthwestDcp @PMOIndia."

"He denied getting a summon but his reply is ready. He also denied his presence in the video but in his reply, he accepts tweeting. He had claimed it wasn't him in the video," news agency ANI quoted the NCW chief as saying.

"His statement and written statement don't match. He hasn't given a proper reply. I've told Police too that action should be taken against him because he was creating an atmosphere to impact the law and order situation. His supporters attempted to enter (NCW office) forcefully," she alleged.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra slammed Italia over his remark. "Calling the Prime Minister a lowly person is against the democratic rules of the country; it is an insult to the country. Be it any caste, or any religion, no person can be lowly," Patra said at a press conference.

"An OBC Prime Minister who comes from a backward class, who comes from a poor and ordinary family, repeatedly calling him lowly, what is this abuse? Does the Aam Aadmi Party want to call the backwards-class people low? Anyone who rises from an ordinary poor family and becomes the Prime Minister is not lowly in the democratic process. No, it is against democratic values," he added.

"The Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal are the people who said that they have come to change the character of India. If the democratically elected influential and hardworking Prime Minister is called lowly, and he is calling the PM lowly in that video, not once, but somewhere it shows the mentality of the Aam Aadmi Party," he stated.