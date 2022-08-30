Gujarat 2002 Riots: Supreme Court Disposes Of All Pending Pleas Seeking Intervention

The Supreme Court closed pending cases arising out of the 2002 Gujarat riots on Tuesday, noting that the cases have now become infructuous with the passage of time.

The cases were dismissed by a bench consisting of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, Justices S Ravindra Bhat and JB Pardiwala.

The petitions pending before the Supreme Court included those filed by the National Human Rights Commission, victims, and (NGOs) seeking a thorough investigation into the cases of violence during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The bench noted that the Supreme Court had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Godhra riot cases, and that trials in eight of the nine cases were completed, with final arguments taking place in one case in the trial court in Naroda Gaon, Gujarat.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the SIT, informed the bench that the trial in only one of the nine cases (Naroda Gaon area) is still ongoing and has reached the stage of final arguments.

In the other cases, trials have concluded and the cases are before the High Court or the Supreme Court for review, he said.

"Because all matters have now become infructuous, this court believes it is no longer necessary to hear these petitions. As a result, the matters are disposed of as infructuous "the Supreme Court stated in its order.

It directed that the Naroda Gaon trial be carried out in accordance with the law, and that the SIT appointed by it be certainly entitled to take appropriate steps in accordance with the law.

Concerning activist Teesta Setalvad's request for protection, the bench stated that her request will be considered by an appropriate authority in a case relating to the Godhra riots. The Supreme Court granted her the right to approach the relevant authority and stated that the authority would decide her application in accordance with the law.