GST Council Meet: No New Taxes Introduced 3 Offences Decriminalised | Key Takeaways

Nirmala Sitharaman informs reporters about the decisions taken during the 48th GST council meeting.

The GST Council on Saturday decided to decriminalise certain offences and doubled the threshold to Rs 2 crore for launching prosecution. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who headed the 48th GST Council Meet, said that the Council could not decide on all 15 agenda items as they fell short of time, however, 8 agendas were completed during the meet. The items not considered in today's meeting included one about the setting up of appellate tribunals for GST.

"We completed 8 of the agenda points. There were two GoM issues which needed to be discussed but couldn't be taken up, which were related to capacity-based taxation on tobacco and gutkha, the other relating to setting up of a (GST) tribunal," Nirmala Sitharaman, as quoted by ANI, said.

In this 48th GST Council Meeting, there hasn't been any tax increase on any item. No new taxation has been brought in. Everything that has been done is to issue clarifications where ambiguity of interpretations prevailed.



The GST Council is the highest decision-making body of the single Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. It is headed by the Union Finance Minister and has representation from all states and UTs in the body.

Here are the key takeaways:

1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that no new tax has been brought during the GST Council Meet.

2. The Council has decided to decriminalise three offences. One of the offences that were decriminalised was obstructing any officer from discharging his/ her duties.

3. The council has also decriminalised deliberate tampering with material evidence.

4. Another offence that was decriminalised was the failure to supply information.

5. The council clarified that vehicle SUVs with an engine capacity exceeding 1,500 cc and length exceeding 4,000 mm with a ground clearance of 170 mm or above will attract a 22% compensation cess.

6. Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra further informed that the Council agreed to raise the threshold of launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore. Currently, the threshold is Rs 1 crore. This threshold for GST offences does not apply to fake invoices.

7. The GST on the husk of pulses and knives was reduced to nil from 5 per cent.

8. The council also decided that 5% GST on Ethyl alcohol is also applicable to blended petrol.

9. GST on online gaming and casinos was among the agendas not discussed in the meeting as the Group of Ministers, headed by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, submitted their report very late. The report of the GoM was not even circulated to GST Council members, Revenue Secretary said.

10. The council could not find enough time to discuss the issue of bringing a mechanism to curb tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha businesses.