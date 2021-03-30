GS Bawa was a resident of Fateh Nagar in West Delhi. The police said that no suicide has been recovered yet and the body has been sent for post mortem.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another shocker for the BJP, a party leader from Delhi on Monday evening was found hanging at a park near his residence in West Delhi. The deceased leader was identified as Gurvinder Singh Bawa, West Delhi BJP’s former vice-president.

According to media reports, 58-year-old GS Bawa committed suicide over some domestic issues. However, no official word from the Delhi police or the BJP has been announced yet on the reason behind his death. GS Bawa was a resident of Fateh Nagar in West Delhi. The police said that no suicide has been recovered yet and the body has been sent for post mortem.

The shocking incident took place on Monday evening. Locals from the area saw Bawa hanging from a grill at a lake inside a park in Subhash Nagar area in Delhi at around 6 pm yesterday and alerted the police. The police reached the spot shortly and identified the deceased as West Delhi BJP leader, GS Bawa.

This comes more than a week after another BJP leader Ram Swaroop Sharma, was found dead at his official residence in Delhi in mysterious circumstances. Ram Swaroop Sharma, 62, was a two-time BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

According to the Delhi Police, Ram Swaroop Sharma died allegedly by suicide. The police received a call from his staffer today morning after which they reached Gomti Apartments in Delhi, where the Parliamentarian lived. The police said that his body was found hanging in his room and the door of the room was locked from inside.

"No suicide note has been found yet. Police received a call from a staffer. He was found hanging and the door was closed from inside," said Delhi Police, adding that the body has been sent for post mortem and further investigation to ascertain the cause of his death is underway.

