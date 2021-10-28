Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Cases of Delta AY.4.2 variant of coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly in some foreign countries, has been detected in Karnataka. The number of AY.4.2 cases has been increased to seven after three new cases were found in the state on Wednesday.

State Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep said that three cases were found in the state capital Bengaluru. "There are seven cases (of AY.4.2) in the State - three in Bengaluru and four in different parts of the State," he said. He also said that the COVID-19 cases are under control in the state. Karnataka on Wednesday (October 27) reported 282 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 8,430.

Randeep further said that the state government is making a negative RT-PCR test report, obtained 72 hours before arrival, mandatory for those coming from abroad to the state. He added that the Centre and the State will initiate certain measures to check the super-spreader variant of COVID-19, which has spread in some foreign countries.

On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that a government experts panel has been looking into the AY.4.2 variant, which was first detected in Britain. "A team is investigating the new Covid-19 variant AY.4.2. ICMR and NCDC teams will study and analyse the different variants," Mandaviya had said.

The United Kingdom has blamed the Delta sub-lineage AY.4.2 variant for the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has described it as a "Variant Under Investigation (VUI)" and suggested that its growth rate might also be more than the Delta variant.

What is the AY.4.2 variant?

The AY.4.2 variant is a sub-lineage or mutation of the Delta variant, which is also known as B.1.617.2, which was the reason behind the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. It has two mutations -- A222V and Y145H -- in its spike protein.

Which countries have reported the AY.4.2 variant so far?

The AY.4.2 variant was first reported in the UK. Besides the UK, it has also been detected in the United States (US), Germany, Denmark, Russia, Israel and India.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan