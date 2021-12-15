New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF Chopper crash which claimed the lives of CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, on Wednesday passed away in Bengaluru. He was undergoing treatment at the Command Hospital. With the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh, all 14 people on board the ill-fated chopper have now died.

Earlier on December 8, an ill-fated Indian Air Force chopper crashed in the hilly Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other Army personnel were on board the chopper. 13 of the total 14 people were killed on the spot while Group Captain Varun Singh survived the crash and was rushed to Wellington's Military Hospital. He was later shifted to Command Hospital in Bengaluru, where he was getting his treatment for the past one week.

"IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on December 8. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the IAF tweeted.

Condoling his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is deeply anguished with his passing away and the nation will never forget his rich service for the nation.

Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

The Group Captain was recently conferred with the Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his act of exceptional gallantry. He was in the chopper along with General Rawat, who was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College at Wellington in Nilgiri Hills to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when the military chopper crashed.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan