New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Friday sent climate activist Disha Ravi to three-day judicial custody in the Greta Thunberg toolkit case. The order was passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Aakash Jain.

Ravi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police last week, was produced before the court on Friday after her five-day police custody ended.

During the hearing, additional Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed, appearing for the Delhi Police, told the court that she has been in giving replies and has "shifted the blame to co-accused Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob".

He further said that Ravi has to be confronted by the officials with the co-accused which is why the Delhi Police needs three-day judicial custody.

However, advocate Siddarth Agarwal, appearing for Ravi, demanded her immediate release and told the court "the case diary was not being maintained as per law".

"I'm objecting to the manner in which case diary is being provided.. I would request that this is not a case diary in accordance be law and I should be released on that ground alone," he said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court heard Ravi's plea to restrain police from leaking to the media any probe material in relation to the FIR lodged against her.

During the hearing, the High Court directed the Delhi Police to maintain its stand 'leaked chats' and asks media houses to 'publish only verified content'.

However, it asked media houses to ensure that no leaked investigation material is broadcast as it could affect the probe.

The court also said that the Delhi Police would be entitled to hold press briefings in the matter in accordance with the law and the agency's 2010 office memorandum with regard to media coverage of cases.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma