Greta Thunberg Toolkit Case: The Delhi Police has issued a non-bailable warrant against Jacob and Shantanu. The Bombay High Court will hear the matter on Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Lawyer-activist Nikita Jacob on Monday moved a transit bail application in the Bombay High Court against her non-bailable warrant issued by the Delhi Police in the Greta Thunberg toolkit case. The court will hear the matter on Tuesday.

Jacob, along with Shantanu, was issued a warrant by the Delhi Police on Monday, a day after it arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi in the toolkit case.

Quoting sources, news agency ANI reported that the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had also searched Jacob's home four days ago but was unable to question her as she was not available, adding that the activist-lawyer's electronic gadgets were also examined by the team

"Mo Dhaliwal, Poetic Justice Foundation founder, contacted Nikita Jacob via his colleague Puneet. The motive was to create a Twitter storm ahead of the Republic Day. There was a zoom meeting before Republic Day that was attended by Mo Dhaliwal, Nikita, Disha and others," ANI quoted sources as saying.

The Delhi Police has tightened its noose over the toolkit case that was shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg earlier in support of the farmers' protesting against the three agricultural laws on the borders of Delhi.

On Sunday, it had arrested climate activist Disha Ravi and claimed that she allegedly edited the toolkit shared by Thunberg. The police -- which registered a case on February 4 under Sections 124-A, 120-A and 153-A of the IPC -- has described Ravi as a "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination.

"In this process, they all collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian state. She was the one who shared the 'Toolkit' doc with Greta Thunberg," a senior Delhi Police official said, as reported by news agency IANS.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the three farm laws since November last year and want the Centre to withdraw them immediately. However, the central government has refused to do so, saying the three acts will revolutionise the agricultural sector.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma