New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tightening its noose in the Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case, the Delhi Police on Saturday night arrested a 21-year-old climate activist from Karnataka's Bengaluru for her alleged role in spreading the 'toolkit' related to farmers protest.

The student-turned-activist, who has been identified as Disha Ravi, was arrested by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police from her house in Bengaluru's Soladevanahalli area.

Disha is one of the founders of the famous 'Friday for Future' global campaign against climate change that was launched in 2018.

Media reports suggest that the 21-year-old climate activist has been arrested for allegedly "editing and sharing" the toolkit that was shared by Greta Thunberg earlier this month in support of the farmers protesting against the three farm laws on the outskirt of Delhi.

Later, the Delhi Police had registered a case against unknown persons for creating the toolkit. The police had said that the case was registered under Section 124 A and Section 153 A of the IPC for "spreading disaffection" against the Indian government.

However, soon after the FIR, Greta had said that she will continue to support the farmers who are protesting peacefully, adding that "no amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that".

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had slammed Thunberg for allegedly sharing the toolkit and said that "the temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible".

"Respecting the sentiments of the protestors, the Government of India has initiated a series of talks with their representatives. Union Ministers have been part of the negotiations, and eleven rounds of talks have already been held. The Government has even offered to keep the laws on hold, and offer iterated by no less than the Prime Minister of India," the government had said in a statement.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the three farm on Delhi borders since November last year. The farmers want the government to withdraw the Acts and give assurance over the minimum support price (MSP). However, the Centre has refused to do so, saying the laws will revolutionise the agricultural sector.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma