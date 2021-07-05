In Telangana's Adilabad 1 million saplings were planted in an hour making it the largest plantation drive in the world. Telangana's Rashtra Samiti Rajya Sabha MP J.Santosh Kumar started the event.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On Sunday, during the Green India Challenge, a new record was made. As 1 million saplings were planted in an hour making it the largest plantation drive in the world. Earlier in 2019, around 3.03 lakh saplings were planted in Turkey. The plantation drive in Telangana was carried out on the occasion of MLA Jogu Ramanna's 58th birthday.

Telangana's Rashtra Samiti Rajya Sabha MP J. Santosh Kumar started the event in Adilabad. The largest plantation drive has broken every record and is all set to enter the Guinness Book of World Records. The MP also urged people to make the process of the plantation drive successful by saying "Mother Nature is where our survival is completely dependent upon. Corona has caused immense damage to the environment and we learnt how important is to conserve our natural resources in the last two years. I urge every one of you to be a part of the Green India Challenge. Join hands by planting three saplings and nominating three others to take this forward,"

The drive not just included 30,000 TRS members but also the locals of the city participated in the drive. Telangana's forest and environment minister A Indra Karan Reddy, also celebrated his birthday while taking part in the drive.

Speaking to NDTV, Minister Indra Karan Reddy said the COVID crisis has brought a sense of realisation among the people about safeguarding and the importance of mother nature.

The Miyawaki model was used to plant at least 5 lakh saplings in the degenerated forest of Durganagar of Adilabad rural area spread over 200 acres. It is said that Miyawaki forests are naturally self-sustaining and can grow in the next two-three years. While using the Miyawaki model one can plant two to four trees per square metre.

The Miyawaki model has various benefits, including reduction in noise and air pollution, bringing down the temperature in heat islands and attracting local birds with insects.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen