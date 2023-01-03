Three Engineering Students Hit By Speeding Car In Greater Noida On New Year's Eve; One Critical

Three engineering students were injured on New Year's eve after a speeding car hit them in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. One of the victims was seriously injured in the incident that took place on December 31 near Alpha 2 bus stand, police said on Tuesday.

The car hit the three students from the rear and fled the spot. Following the incident, police registered a case and launched a search operation to nab the accused.

The girls were taken to the hospital by a passerby. While two students have been discharged, one with serious injuries is undergoing treatment at Kailash Hospital in Noida, police said.

"On December 31, 2022, at 9 pm, three students were heading towards Delta from the Alpha 2 bus stand. Meanwhile, an 'unidentified' vehicle hit them from behind. A passersby immediately rushed the injured to the hospital," ANI quoted as saying Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Dinesh Kumar.

"The victims' family members reached the hospital and met with police personnel. The hospital administration has assured full cooperation," he added.

The police have deployed three teams from Beta 2 Police Station to nab the accused. "We'll examine the CCTV footage and the incident will be unveiled soon," the senior police officer said. Further information is awaited in the case.

In another heart-wrenching case of accident, a 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of New Year in the national capital after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for several kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads. The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a detailed enquiry into the matter by IPS Officer Shalini Singh who is currently posted as the Special Commissioner of the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).