4 Killed, 3 Injured After UP Roadways Bus Crushes Seven People Crossing Road In Greater Noida

AT LEAST four people died and three have been injured after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus crushed seven people in Greater Noida on Wednesday late at night. The incident took place when the bus from Badaun depot was going to Delhi. After the accident, the accused driver fled leaving the bus.

Soon after the information was received the police reached the spot. The injured have been shifted to the district hospital for treatment where the doctor has referred them to the trauma centre in Delhi.

"Workers of Hero Motors Company, situated in Badalpur Police Station area, were going for their night shifts. A bus from Noida Depot hit them and because of this, three people died on the spot and later one more died in the hospital. The police seized the vehicle. Further legal action is being taken," said ADCP (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey, the Indian Express reported.

People who died in the accident were identified as Sankeshwar Kumar (25), a resident of Khadiya Police Station Bariarpur District Munger Bihar, Mohri Kumar (22) resident of Kharwa Police Station Rajan, District Banka Bihar, Satish Kumar (25) from Prayagraj, and Gopal (34) a resident of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

According to the police, the three injured men were identified as Anuj, Dharamveer and Sandeep. These injured were brought to Nithari for treatment first where the doctor referred them to a trauma centre in Delhi.

The bodies are being sent for postmortem. The roadways bus is under police custody and efforts are being made to arrest the driver.