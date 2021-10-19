New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A shocking incident took place in Greater Noida on Monday, where a man during a checking drive tried to kidnap the traffic cop in Surajpur. The man has now been arrested by the Police and a case has been registered against him.

The 29-year-old man identified as Sachin Rawal, a resident of Ghodi Bacheda village in Greater Noida on October 18th in the evening allegedly kidnapped the traffic cop on duty and drove around for 9 km in his Maruti Swift Desire.

Virender Sing the traffic constable on duty, said he had received information that the suspect was moving in a stolen vehicle reported Hindustan Times.

“I stopped the suspect’s Maruti Swift Dzire in Surajpur around 9.45 am and asked to produce vehicle’s registration paper. The suspect asked me to sit inside the car, saying that he would show the vehicle’s papers on a mobile phone,” Singh said.

“As soon as I entered the car, the suspect locked the doors and drove away from the vehicle for around 8km. I was shocked as he was not slowing down the vehicle despite repeated requests,” Hindustan Times quoted the constable.

Constable after asking to stop dialed 112 and alerted the police. A police team started tracing the suspect’s car but Sachin dumped the constable near the Ajaibpur police check post and fled with the car, the police said.

Sohanveer Singh, sub-inspector at Surajpur police station, said the police launched a search and arrested the suspect from Ghodi Bacheda village on Monday evening. “We have also seized the car. Initial investigations showed that the suspect had stolen the car from a showroom in Gurugram two years ago on the pretext of a test drive,” he said.

A case has been registered against Sachin R under several sections including section 364 (kidnapping), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person) of the Indian Penal Code. Also, the arrested suspect will now appear in court on Tuesday.

Posted By: Ashita Singh