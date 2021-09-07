COVID-19 Vaccination: Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in India to have administered at least one dose of corona vaccine to its entire eligible population.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded India's performance in the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 as well as for registering an emphatic 157-run win over England in the fourth Test match. Lauding the pace of the vaccination in the country, PM Modi said, India is administering a record 1.25 crore Covid vaccine shots every day, stressing that this figure is higher than the entire population of several countries.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Great day (again) on the vaccination front and on the cricket pitch. As always, #TeamIndia wins! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine."

Great day (again) on the vaccination front and on the cricket pitch. As always, #TeamIndia wins! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2021

In a landmark achievement, India administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses today. This feat has been achieved thrice in the last 11 days, as per the Union Health Ministry. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 69.68 crore (69, 68, 96,328) today. More than 92 lakh (92, 00,822) vaccine doses have been administered on Monday.

Indian bowlers delivered big time on the last day of the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval on Monday as the genius of mercurial Jasprit Bumrah, and all-round performance by Shardul Thakur in the match helped visitors in defeating England by 157 runs to gain an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the series. This is also India's first win in Oval in 50 years.

Earlier yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID vaccination program in Himachal Pradesh. The state has become the first state in India to have administered at least one dose of corona vaccine to its entire eligible population. Addressing the people of Himachal Pradesh virtually on achieving the target, PM Modi said as many as 70 crore vaccines have been administered so far in the country.

At the same time, Modi said, we should not forget the mantra of "Davai Bhi, Karai Bhi' (get vaccinated, strictly follow Covid protocols).'

"India is creating a record by administering 1.25 crore vaccines every day. The number of vaccines administered in a single day by India is more than the entire population of several countries," Modi said apparently referring to a landmark figure reached recently.

Modi said Himachal Pradesh has become a "champion" by being the first state to administer the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible people despite logistic difficulties and about 30 per cent of its residents have got their second dose as well. Sikkim, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli too have achieved this target and several other states are approaching it, he said.

Lauding Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the prime minister said ensuring fast pace of vaccination without any wastage is a "big achievement" for the hill state. Modi said this success of Himachal Pradesh has instilled confidence in the country, on its path to become self-reliant. He also appreciated the “tireless efforts” of “Covid warriors”, including doctors, paramedical staff, Asha and Anganwadi workers, and teachers.

