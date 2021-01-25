The appreacting remarks by the President come amid the ongoing protest by the farmers over the controversial farm laws brought by the Centre.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Ram nath Kovind on Monday thanked the farmers for making the country sel-reliant in food grains and dairy products and said that the nation was committed to their welfare.

Delivering the customery address on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, Kovind said: "Every Indian salutes our farmers, who have made our vast and populous country self-reliant in food-grains and dairy products. Despite adversities of nature, numerous other challenges and COVID-19 pandemic, our farmers sustained agricultural production".

He also said that the government committed towards farmers welfare while pointing out that "reforms at initial stages may cause apprehensions".

"Economic reforms continue apace and supplemented by long-pending reforms in areas of labour and agriculture through legislation. Path to reform at initial stages may cause misapprehensions. However, it's beyond doubt that govt remains singularly devoted to farmers’ welfare," the President said.

The remarks by the President come amid the ongoing protest by the farmers over the controversial farm laws brought by the Centre.

Kovind also praised the scientists, doctors and frontline workers for their efforts in containing the spread of the virus and manufacturing the vaccines, which have led to the country's lower fatality rate as compared to other nations.

"Our scientists, along with doctors, administrators and people from other walks of life, have made major contribution in containing the virus and keeping the fatality rate lower in our country, compared to that in developed countries," he said.

Urging the people to get themselves vaccinated in what is seen as the world's biggest inoculation drive, the President said: "The administration and health services are working with full readiness to make this exercise (vaccination) a success. I urge upon countrymen to utilise this lifeline and get vaccinated as per guidelines. Your health opens the way for your advancement."

He also said that India is being rightly called the "pharmacy of the world", referring to the export of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines to various countries.

The President went on to heap praises on the security forces of the country. Without naming China, which has been repeatdly making infiltration bids across the Line of Actual Control, he said that soldiers have time and again foiled the expansionist moves faced by the country.

"From freezing cold at Siachen and Galwan valley in Ladakh with temperatures as low as -50 to -60°C to scorching heat in Jaisalmer with temperatures as high as 50°C – on land, in the skies and at the vast coastal areas – our warriors are vigilant every moment," he said.

"Past year was a time of adversity, and it came from many fronts. We faced an expansionist move on our borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it. To achieve this objective, 20 of them had to lay down their lives. The nation shall remain grateful to those brave soldiers," Kovind added.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta