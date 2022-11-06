GRAP-4 Revoked In Delhi As AQI Improves Marginally

AFTER three consecutive days of Delhi struggling to breathe with the national capital's AQI crossing 400, the quality of air slightly improved on Sunday and clung to 'very poor' category. This allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR) to lift the stage IV measures under GRAP.

The decision was taken following a review meeting that was conducted on Sunday.

The Sub-Committee revoked the order, issued on 3rd November 2022, for actions under Stage-IV of the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR) with immediate effect. Actions under Stages-I to Stage-III of GRAP shall however remain invoked and will be implemented, monitored, and reviewed.

The panel has allowed entry of diesel vehicles to Delhi now. However, the ban on non-essential construction activities will continue.

According to an official statement from the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (CAQM), actions under Stages-I to Stage-III of the GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented, monitored, and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the 'Severe'/ 'Severe +' category.

Earlier, to track down the pollution in the Delhi NCR region, the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday took action against around 3,000 diesel-run vehicles.

According to the police, 1767 trucks have been stopped at different borders of Delhi, while 150 vehicles carrying large and medium-sized diesel-run goods have been stopped and seized across Delhi.

Delhi's AQI returned to the 'very poor' category after a change in wind direction due to southeasterly, while local wind speeds also picked up.

"The AQI will start improving faster now as surface wind will pick up to enhance dispersion and the direction of stubble transport wind also is changing. The AQI will be very low to mid part of very poor by the 6th of November," said Professor Gufran Beig, Founder Project Director, of System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), as quoted by the news agency IANS.

He also added that the relief is short-lived. "The AQI will start deteriorating from the 8th evening as the stubble wind will again turn from the burning side," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)