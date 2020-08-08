In its tweet, Nagpur police attached three screenshots of fraudulent messages that asked people to call at different numbers to complete the KYC for Paytm. The messages had some glaring errors in the sentence construction and even spelled out the name of the e-commerce payment platform Paytm wrong.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A tongue-in-cheek Twitter post by Nagpur City Police, offering grammar classes to scammers who sent out error-ridden fraudulent messages to people, had netizens in splits on Friday.

In its tweet, Nagpur police attached three screenshots of fraudulent messages that asked people to call at different numbers to complete the KYC for Paytm. The messages had some glaring errors in the sentence construction and even spelled out the name of the e-commerce payment platform Paytm wrong.

Addressing the Scammers, the Nagpur police Departament offered them lessons in grammar, as well as free stay… in a lockup.

“Dear Scammers,” the Nagpur Police tweeted, “We would love to teach you some lessons in grammar. Home Tutors available. Contact - 07122566766

A Cyber Cell official will be at your doorstep + free stay at lockups!”

The twitter post has received over 220 retweets and more than 1300 likes. The post has received several comments of people applauding the Nagpur Police department’s hilarious approach.

“The Best Tweet I've seen today! Kudos to #Nagpur Police,” wrote a user.

“Nagpur Police Rocks, Scammers Get Shocked,” wrote a third user.

Span messages are often inundated with spelling mistakes and the use of incorrect language. Law enforcement agencies frequently take to social media to spread awareness about scam activities and ask people to not fall prey to it. Of late, creative and witty posts have become the latest norm for these agencies when it comes to social media.

