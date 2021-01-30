Farmers' Protest: During an all-party, PM Modi said that the Centre and the farmers need to find a resolution through dialogue, stressing that his government has been "continuously trying to resolve the issues".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday once again appealed the farmers protesting against the three farm laws to end their agitation, saying "Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's proposal to suspend the farm laws still stands".

During an all-party, PM Modi said that the Centre and the farmers need to find a resolution through dialogue, stressing that his government has been "continuously trying to resolve the issues".

"I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar told farmers. He said - we've not reached to consensus but we're giving you (farmers) the offer and you may go and deliberate. He told farmers that he was just a phone call away," PM Modi said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Prime Minister on Saturday held an all-party meet to put forth Centre's legislative agenda for Parliament Budget Session.

During the meeting, opposition party leaders -- including the Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut and SAD's Balwinder Singh Bhunder -- spoke about the farmers' protest and appealed the government to withdraw the three agricultural acts immediately.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the three farm laws passed in the Parliament laws. The farmers want the Centre to repeal the acts as they will make them vulnerable to big corporate firms. The government, however, has refused to do so.

So far, the two sides have held 11 rounds of talks but have failed to end the impasse along the outskirts of the national capital. In the last meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had asked the farmers to consider the government's proposal to hold the farm laws for 18 months.

However, the farmers stuck to their demands, asking the central government to completely withdraw the three legislations and provide an assurance on the minimum support price (MSP).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma