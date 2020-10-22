The letter further stated that any attempt by Twitter to disrespect the sovereignty and integrity of India, which is also reflected by the maps, is totally unacceptable and also unlawful.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian government on Thursday warns social media giant Twitter over its location settings showing Leh as a part of China and asked the company to respect the sensitivities of Indians.

According to news agency ANI, Electronics & IT Ministry Secretary, Ajay Sawhney, has written to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and conveyed strong disapproval of the government of India over Twitter's misinterpretation of India's map, which showed Leh as a part of China. The letter by Sawhney stated that 'such attempts not only bring disrepute to Twitter but also raise questions on its neutrality and fairness'.



The IT secretary in his letter to Jack Dorsey has also reminded micro-blogging site that Leh is the headquarter of Union Territory of Ladakh and stated that both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir are integral parts of India and are governed by the Indian constitution.

Acknowledging the Centre's letter, Twitter in its reply said that the company is committed to work with the Indian government and respect the sensitivities involved. "Twitter remains committed to working with the Government of India. We respect the sensitivities involved and have duly acknowledged the letter", the Twitter spokesperson said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier on October 19, a day after Twitter had shown geo-location of Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir, China, Twitter had said that they became aware of a technical issue on Sunday because of which Leh is showing as a part of China, adding that the company is working swiftly and will resolve the concerned geotag issue.

"We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, & understand & respect the sensitivities around it. Teams have worked swiftly to investigate & resolve the concerned geotag issue", Twitter Spokesperson had said as quoted by ANI.

