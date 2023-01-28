Govt Working With Mantra Of Preference For Underprivileged: PM Modi In Rajasthan

Talking about India’s years-old civilisation and culture, the prime minister said that no power could finish India. (Image Credit: ANI.)

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his government is working to empower all sections of the society and giving priority to the underprivileged, while addressing the 1,111th incarnation festival of Lord Shri Devnarayan at Malaseri in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan.

"Today the country is moving forward on this path. We are also working with the mantra of 'preference for the underprivileged'. That is why today the poor are getting free rations and free treatment. The poor used to worry about the house, toilet, and gas cylinder. We are removing that too. Bank accounts of the poor are being opened," PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Talking about India’s years-old civilisation and culture, the prime minister said that no power could finish India.

“We take pride in the thousands of years old our history, civilisation and culture. Several civilisations of the world ended with time. Several attempts were made to break India geographically, culturally, socially and ideologically. But no power could finish India”, PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

PM Modi also said that India is not just a piece of land but also a representation of our culture, civilization, harmony and potential. He also said that the country is building the framework for its wonderful future. He believes that the power of our society, which belongs to the millions of citizens of the nation, is the primary inspiration behind this.

The prime minister also said that India speaks on every big stage of the world fearlessly and further reduces its dependence on other countries. He urged the people to stay away from things which are against the unity of the people of India.

PM Modi also said that we must live up to the expectations of the world by proving our resolutions. He mentioned that everyone should feel proud of their heritage, should get out of the slavery mentality and remember their duties towards the country.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the people of Rajasthan for inviting him on the auspicious occasion of the incarnation festival of Lord Shri Devnarayan.

Modi offered prayers during the ongoing Yagya at the Malaseri Dungri temple in the Bhilwara district earlier this morning. Notably, this is PM Modi's third visit to the poll-bound state of Rajasthan in the last four months.

