'Govt Will Work To Bring Down Inflation', Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman In Parliament

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said in the Parliament that the government will work for the common man to further bring down inflation.

"Inflation management or control... Prime Minister Modi and his group of ministers and officers are taking periodic interventions and measures as a result of which we find the results coming in," Nirmala Sitharaman said while replying to supplementary demands for grants for the 2022-23 fiscal in the Lok Sabha.

Her comments came after, the wholesale price-based inflation fell to a 21-month low of 5.85 per cent in November as prices of food, fuel and manufactured items softened.

Inflation in food articles in November was 1.07 per cent against 8.33 per cent in the previous month. Inflation in vegetables was (-)20.08 per cent during the month compared to 17.61 per cent in October.

✅ WPI inflation has come down to 21-month low of 5.85%.



✅ Wholesale Food inflation is at 2.17%.



✅ CPI inflation is at 11-month low of 5.88% within the tolerable band of RBI.



Bank of Baroda in a research note said WPI inflation continued to moderate in November with the base effect working in favour of lower numbers.

Within food, prices of fruits, and vegetables, especially tomatoes and potatoes, dragged down the prices. However, there is an uptick in the prices of wheat, pulses and milk products.

"With the Russian federation re-joining the Black Sea Grain initiative, wheat prices are expected to see some volatility in the coming months. Core WPI softened to a two-year low of 3.5 per cent in November. Going ahead, we expect further easing in WPI inflation," the Bank of Baroda said in a note.

As per WPI data, in the 'fuel and power basket, inflation was 17.35 per cent, while in manufactured products, it was 3.59 per cent in November.