The Union Cabinet has cleared the proposal for setting up of public Wi-fi networks across the country under the PM Wani scheme, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Cabinet has cleared the proposal for setting up of public Wi-fi networks across the country under the PM Wani scheme, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday. The proposal promotes the proliferation of broadband internet, which in turn, will not only create employment but also enhance disposable incomes in the hands of small and medium entrepreneurs and boost the GDP of the country, the Cabinet said in a statement.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval for the proosal of DoT for setting up of Public Wi-Fi Networks by Public Data Office Aggregators (PDOAs) to provide public WI-FI service through Public Data Offices (PDOs) spreak across length and breadth of the country to accelerate proliferation of Broadband Internet services through Public Wi-Fi network in the country," the statement read.

The PM Wani ecosystem will be operated by: Public Data Office (PDO), Public Data Office Aggregator (PDOA), app provider, and central registery. While no registeration will be required for the first two, the app provider will get themselves registered with the DoT through the online registeration portal of the DoT. The registeration will be granted within seven days of the application.

"No Licence Fee for providing broadband internet services using public Wi-Fi hotspots will massively encourage its proliferation and penetration across the length and breadth of the country. Availability and use of broadband will enhance incomes, employment, quality of life, ease of doing business, etc.," the statement read.

"COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated delivery of stable and high speed Broadband Internet (data) services to an increasingly large number of subscribers in the country including areas which do not have 4g mobile coverage. This can be achieved by deployment of Public Wi-Fi," the statement read.





Posted By: Lakshay Raja