New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday informed the Parliament that nearly 3,000 crores have been transferred to 42 lakh ineligible farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme and the Centre is now recovering the amount.

As per the terms and conditions under the scheme, the Centre transfers Rs 6,000 each year to farmers across the country in three equal installments. However, there is an eligibility criterion wherein the farmer should not be an income tax payee.

“The structure of the scheme inherently comprises of mechanism for exclusion of errors on the basis of continuous verification and validation of data of beneficiaries by various authorities like Aadhaar, PFMS, or Income Tax database. However, during the process of verification it was found that the benefit of the Scheme was transferred to some ineligible beneficiaries including some income tax payee farmers,” Tomar told the parliament.

The minister also shared state-wise data for the same. Assam topped the list of ineligible farmers followed by Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Maharashtra. In Assam, nearly 8.35 lakh registrations have been identified as ineligible, while in Tamil Nadu, the figure stands at 7.22 lakh. Furthermore, it is 5.62 lakh, 4.45 lakh, 2.65 lakh, and 2.36 lakh in Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat respectively.

“Standard Operation Guidelines have been issued for recovering money from ineligible beneficiaries. Standard Operational Guidelines for the identification of Income Tax Payees have been prepared and circulated to the States. Caution Advisory has been sent to the States to adopt measures during the registration and verification of farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme and Standard Operational Guidelines for Physical Verification of PM-KISAN beneficiaries have been circulated to the State Governments,” Tomar added.

PM-Kisan scheme is a scheme with 100 percent funding from the central government, wherein income support of 6,000 per year in three equal installments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined landholding or ownership of up to 2 hectares.

