New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Broadcasting on Wednesday took cognizance into Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's allegations against the government of hacking her children's Instagram accounts and will start probing the allegations soon. As per news agency ANI sources, a complaint will be lodged by the government to probe the charges.

The sources also said that no official complaint has been filed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Centre decided to investigate the allegation on its own. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, or CERT-In, will probe the charges levelled by Priyanka Gandhi.

Asked about allegations of phone tapping of opposition leaders by the government, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that her children's Instagram accounts have been hacked. "Leave phone tapping… Instagram account of my children have also been hacked. Does the government have no other work?" she said.

The Congress leader made the allegation two days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of getting his telephones tapped and listening to the recordings of his conversations every evening.

Gandhi also claimed that her 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' (I'm a girl and can fight) campaign has forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a women's meeting in Prayagraj. "Due to 'Ladki hoon, Lad sakti hoon' campaign of Congress, PM has to work for women. PM has bowed before the women power. This is a victory of women of Uttar Pradesh," she said.

Meanwhile, a report by news agency IANS stated that Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra has also threatened legal action in the matter. "We have the proof of what we are saying. We will definitely take recourse to the law. We believe in the justice system", Robert Vadra said.

"The way this government is behaving, only legal remedy can stop it. Also, this should not happen to children. They had created hurdles before as well, which I tolerated for seven years. They made baseless allegations against me, but children should be spared from all this," he added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan