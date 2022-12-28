Govt To Make Negative Covid Certificate Mandatory For Travellers From China, Five Other Nations

Plans are afoot to make it mandatory for passengers arriving from China and five other nations to have a negative RT-PCR report starting next week, NDTV quoted government officials as saying.

These sources, quoted by NDTV, have also claimed that the coming 40 days will be crucial for India as the world’s second most populous nation may witness a Covid surge in January.

The Press Trust of India quoted Indian Health Ministry sources saying that even if a Covid infections’ wave hits India, the cases of deaths and hospitalisation will be very low.

"Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of COVID-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia.... This has been a trend," an official said, as quoted by NDTV.

Along with China, the citizens of other nations that will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test are Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore, according to sources quoted by news agency PTI. The sources have also informed that filling up of 'air suvidha' forms and 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing may be made mandatory from next week for international passengers coming from these nations.

In the last two days 39 international passengers were found to have contacted the COVID-19 virus. This number is out of the 6,000 international passengers who were tested in the same period.

According to media reports, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya will visit the airport in Delhi on Thursday to review the preparedness with regards to the developing Covid situation and the testing and screening facilities there.

The precautionary measures that are being taken across the nation follows Health Minister Mandaviya’s suggestion to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if Covid appropriate behavior could not be followed.

The yatra being underatken by Gandhi family scion is currently on a winter break and will resume from January 3.

As the concern over a worsening Covid situation in China and South Korea rises, the government has urged states and Union Territories to prepare for any eventuality.

As one of the precautionary measures being undertaken, the government has made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers who arrive in the country via an international, starting Saturday.

with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya saying the country has to remain alert and prepared as cases are rising in the world. Following these meetings of the top authorities, several mock drills have also been undertaken in health facilities across India on Tuesday. The purpose of these drills is to check the operational capabilities to deal with a sudden increase in Covid-19 infections. Union Health Minister had earlier cautioned the country to remain alert and prepared as cases are rising across the globe.

It is being said that the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron is behind the latest spurt in Covid cases. Several media reports have also claimed that Chinese vaccines - Sinovac and Sinopharm - are not as effective on Omicron as other vaccines.

NDTV quoted official sources saying that the transmissibility of the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron is very high, with one infected person having the potential to spread the virus to 16 others.

(With agency inputs)