Govt Should Follow Fiscal Prudence To Keep Interest Rates Low: Economic Survey 2023 Amid Tax Relief Expectations

ECONOMIC Survey 2023, on Tuesday, has suggested that the Centre should follow the path of fiscal prudence to keep the interest rates low. The budget for financial year 2023-2024 is expected to introduce some tax relief for the middle class.

When any government introduces tax cuts without accompanying it with immediate cuts in spending as well, it may lead to a situation where the government may have to borrow more which raises interest on such borrowing. At the same time tax cuts also encourage retail investment, putting pressure on bank liquidity, which in turn leads to increased rates on advances given by banks.

Also Watch:

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran led the team that authored the survey. The survey also urged the Centre to maintain fiscal discipline so that there remains enough fiscal space for policy action in “uncertain times”.

"Further, in reality, fiscal discipline translates into a fiscal stimulus for all sections of the economy through lower interest rates," the Economic Survey 2022-23 said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The suggestion has been made, it seems, in view of the hightened expectations of the middle class that the upcoming budget, which will be announced tomorrow, February 1, will provide some relief from taxes to help families overcome the impact of inflation.

It has been noted in the past few years, that the government has emphasised on growth stemming from increased capital expenditure.

The fiscal deficit of India this year has dropped to 6.4 per cent from 6.71 per cent last year. The government has put a target for itself to get the deficit under 4.5 per cent by 2025-2026.

"The capex-led growth strategy will ensure sustainable debt levels in the medium-term," the Survey said.

The survey has noted that the ramifications of the high fiscal-deficit-to-GDP ratio, seen in aftermath of the pandemic, can be overcome by persistently high growth for a few years. The survey is of the opinion that India’s growth rate will get back on its trend path of around 6.5-7 per cent and the fiscal parameters are showing improvement.

(With agency inputs)