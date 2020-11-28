With thousands of farmers from Punjab continuing their protests against newly passed farm bills for third consecutive day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the central government is ready to deliberate on their demands during the December 3 talks.

"I appeal to the protesting farmers that govt of India is ready to hold talks. Agriculture Minister has invited them on December 3 for discussion. Government is ready to deliverate on every problem and demand of the farmers," Shah told news agency ANI.

Shah said the government is ready to hold talks with farmers the very next day they shift their protests to a structured place. Farmers are presently rallying at the Tikri and Singhu interstate border and are adamant on moving to Jantar Mantar.

"If farmers' unions want to hold discussions before December 3 then, I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day," Shah added.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been marching to Delhi to protest against the Narendra Modi government's three farm laws. They claim that the new laws are against the interest of farmers and benefit only traders.

Singhu and Tikri borders have been closed for any traffic movement, the Delhi Police said earlier in the day. The available open borders to Haryana are following - Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera borders.

Farmers are adamant on not changing their protest site to Jantar Mantar or Ramleela Maidan. "It has been decided that we'll continue our protest here & will not go anywhere else. We will meet at 11 am every day to discuss our strategy," says Harinder Singh General Secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union, Punjab.

Earlier, the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had invited the farmers for talks on December 3. “I hope that they will come to the meeting. I urge political parties not to play politics in the name of farmers.”

