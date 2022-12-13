Govt Panel To Consider 246 Women Army Officers For Promotion Amid Battle In SC

34 female Indian officers have knocked on the doors of Supreme Court to get a fair chance in promotions after securing the right to a permanent position in the Army.

Around 246 women officers will be considered for promotion in the Indian Army, the Centre has told the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The government also said that a special selection board has been convened from January 9 to consider these Army officers.

The top court was apprised of the development by Centre’s senior advocate R Balasubramanian. Appearing for the Centre, Balasubramanian informed a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that the special selection board-III will consider the issue of promotion of these officers.

Taking note of Centre’s submission, the bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said, "We are seized of the matter. They are saying special selection board will be over by January 23. We will keep it after January 24." They have now deferred the hearing to January 30.

The top court has also askled the respondent to provide it an updated report setting out the results of the special selection board. Supreme Court was hearing a plea by 34 women Army officers who have alleged that junior male officers are being preferred over them for promotions to perform “combat and commanding roles” in the force.

While hearing the matter on December 9, the apex court had asked the Army to put its "house in order". The court had said that it feels the Army has not been "fair" to the women officers. These officers have alleged delay in promotions. Even for getting permanent commission, they had to seek the intervention of the top court in 2020.

Supreme Court had allowed women to hold permanent positions in Indian Army.

Additional Solicitor General Balasubramanian was answering on behalf of the centre and the Army, as the Supreme Court had asked them in October why they had not considered these women officers for promotion.

The law officer had told the court the Army has sanctioned 150 seats for promotion of women officers.

Senior advocate V Mohna, represented the women officers. She had said since the apex court judgement granting permanent commission to the women officers, 1,200 junior male officers have been promoted.

The 34 women Army officers who have filed the petition, include Col Priyamvada A Mardikar and Col Asha Kale, both granted permanent commission.

The officers had alleged discrimination by a special selection board convened two months ago that reportedly considered male officers much junior to them for promotion.

"Why are you holding a selection board for male officers and not women?" the apex court had asked.

The senior counsel for the Centre had said a special selection board will consider women officers for the 150 additional posts that were in the final stages of approval by the Union Finance Ministry.

The senior lawyer had assured the court that the grievance of the women applicants will be resolved.

(With agency inputs)