New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the continuous hike in coronavirus cases across the country, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on Thursday recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine to 12 to 16 weeks.

"Based on the available real life evidence particularly from the UK, the COVID-19 working group agreed for increasing the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield vaccine. No change in interval of Covaxin vaccine doses was recommended," news agency PTI quoted government sources as saying.

The NTAGI also suggested that those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are waiting to get inoculated should defer vaccination for six months after recovery. It also said that pregnant women could choose their vaccine while lactating women would be eligible any time after delivery.

The panel also rejected the proposal for routinely screening all vaccine recipients with rapid antigen testing prior to COVID vaccination.

An educational tool comprising information on risk of COVID 19 infection during pregnancy, benefits associated with the vaccination and rare complications associated with vaccines like thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (with Covishield) may be developed.

Also, all lactating women are eligible to receive the COVID 19 vaccines any time after delivery, the panel suggested.

According to the current vaccination protocol, pregnant and lactating women should not be administered the shots as they have not been part of any anti-coronavirus vaccine clinical trial so far.

In case of individuals who have received the first dose and before completion of the dosing schedule if they test positive for COVID-19, they should wait for 4-8 weeks after clinical recovery from the illness.

Also, COVID-19 patients who have been given anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma may defer COVID-19 vaccination for three months from the day of discharge from hospital, the recommendations stated.

Individuals having any other serious illness requiring hospitalisation or ICU care should also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the next COVID vaccine, it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma