New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concerns over the rapid spread of COVID-19 in India and said that the country is facing an "invisible enemy" but expressed confidence in winning the battle.

Addressing the nation while releasing the eighth instalment of PM-KISAN scheme, PM Modi said that he can suffer the pain of those affected by the deadly pathogen, adding that the Centre is working in war-footing mode to fight the pandemic.

"After 100 years, such a terrible pandemic is testing the world at every step. We have an invisible enemy in front of us, which is in multi-form... We are overcoming obstacles in resources in the fight against second wave of coronavirus rapidly and efforts are being made to work on war-footing mode," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Noting that appropriate COVID behaviour must be followed, PM Modi urged people across the country to get vaccinated as soon as possible. He also said that over 18 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in India.

The Prime Minister also lauded medical professionals, scientists and armed forces are working day and night to fight against COVID-19, adding that supply of medicines is being increased through domestic production and imports.

"Free vaccination is being done in government hospitals across the country. So whenever your turn comes, make sure to get inoculated. This will give us protection and reduce the risk of serious illness," news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

He, however, also asked the state and union territory (UT) governments to crack down on black-marketing of essential medical equipement, adding that the Centre is setting up more oxygen plants to meet the O2 shortage.

"In such testing times, some people are resorting to hoarding and black marketing of medicines out of greed. I urge all state governments to take stringent action against such people," he said.

India is currently battling the second wave of the pandemic. The country had on Friday reported 3,43,144 new COVID-19 cases, 3,44,776 recoveries and 4,000 deaths, taking the total cases in the country to 2,40,46,809.

As many as 2,00,79,599 recoveries and 2,62,317 deaths have been recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. There are currently 37,04,893 active cases and a total of 17,92,98,584 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma