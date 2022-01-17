New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With an aim to expand the COVID-19 vaccination drive to younger children, the Centre is expected to start vaccinating children in the age group of 12 to 14 years from February-end or early March. The vaccination drive for adolescents aged between 15 to 18 was started on January 3, 2022, in India. Since it started, around 40 per cent of the children in this age group have received their first dose of the vaccine.

According to a report by the Times of India, quoting, Dr N K Arora, chairman of the Covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, the government aims to inoculate all children of age group 15-18 by the end of January and start the COVID-19 inoculations for children aged 12-14 years.

“We aim to cover all the 7.4 crore adolescents in the 15-17 age bracket with the first dose by January-end so that we can start vaccinating them with the second dose from early February and finish the second dose by February-end. We want to start vaccinating children between 12 and 14 years from February-end or early March," Dr NK Arora said, as quoted by the Times of India.

The experts elaborated that children aged 12 to 17 are quite like adults, so, the decision was mainly taken to protect the adolescents in the 15-17 group first. “Once their full vaccination is done, the government will take up the policy decision to include the next age group, which is the 12-14 bracket," Arora added.

The government had already granted Bharat's Biotech Covaxin, which is being given to the country’s adolescents (15-17 group), the emergency use approval for children in the 2-17 group. Due to the high mobility of adolescents- to schools, colleges, public transport, immunising them becomes a priority to contain further spread of fast-paced variants like Omicron.

“The government should also consider prioritising the vaccination of comorbid children in the 5-14 age group as they are also more at risk of developing severe Covid,” Dr Pramod Jog, former national president of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics said as quoted by Times of India.

India on Sunday marked the first anniversary of the nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19, with over 156.76 cr doses administered till date.India's collective fight against the pandemic began on January 16 last year with the vaccination drive across the nation. The drive was later expanded to citizens and people with comorbidities, and finally all above the age of 18 years. The two made-in-India vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- were granted the emergency use authorization on January 2, 2021.

India achieved the milestone of one crore vaccination on February 19, 2021. The vaccination drive for adolescents aged between 15 to 18 was started on January 3, 2022 in India. Meanwhile, India started the drive for precaution dose for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 on January 10.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan