As per the new legislation, which was passed by the Parliament during the Budget Session, the "government" in Delhi now means the "Lieutenant Governor".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the raging second wave of COVID-19 in the country, the Centre on Wednesday notified the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, (GNCTD) which gives more powers to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government in the city.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today notified the law and said that the provisions of the Act came into effect from April 27. As per the new legislation, which was passed by the Parliament during the Budget Session, the "government" in Delhi now means the "Lieutenant Governor" and the city government will now have to seek the opinion of the L-G before taking any executive action.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021 (15 of 2021), the Central Government hereby appoints the 27th April 2021 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," the notification signed by additional secretary in the MHA, Govind Mohan, said.

Parliament had passed the bill last month -- Lok Sabha on March 22 and Rajya Sabha on March 24 amid the uproar and protests by the opposition leaders in both houses. Following the nod from the Parliament, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, had on March 28 given assent to the controversial law.

When the bill was passed by Parliament, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had termed it a "sad day for Indian democracy". Kejriwal also called it an insult to the people of Delhi who voted for the AAP government and said that it "effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated".

The Centre, during the Parliament session in March when the Bill was passed, had claimed that the new legislation will further define the responsibilities of the elected government and the L-G of Delhi "in line with the constitutional scheme of governance... as interpreted by the Supreme Court."

The Supreme Court in 2018 had ruled that while the Lieutenant Governor must be informed about Delhi cabinet decisions, his concurrence was not needed except in the case of police, public order and land.

"The status of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is not that of a Governor of a State, rather he remains an administrator, in a limited sense, working with the designation of Lieutenant Governor," the apex court had said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan