The Narendra Modi government has denied compensation to migrants who died while their way back home during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Narendra Modi government has denied compensation to migrants who died while their way back home during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The government cited the unavailability of data on migrant deaths as a reason for not giving compensation. In response to a written question in the Lok Sabha, the Union Ministry of Labour said that there is no question of compensation since there is no data on their death, even as it admitted that over one crore migrants returned to their home states during the lockdown.

In the question, the government was asked whether it has the data on migrant deaths and if any financial assistance will be given to them. "No such data is maintained. Question does not arise in view of the above," Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in his written response to the question.

The Opposition Congress has slammed the government over the issue and termed its "no question of compensation" remark "shocking".

"Shocking that the labour ministry says it has no data on migrant deaths and hence no question of compensation," Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said. "Sometimes I feel we are blind or the government feels it can take everyone for granted," he added.

Lakhs of migrants were forced to walk back their native homes after the sudden announcement of a countrywide lockdown left them with no food, money or shelter as money were forced to evict by landlords. The migrants started walking back to their homes from cities. Some reached, some died on the way as they walked for days without food.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma