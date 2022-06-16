New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme to armed forces turn violent, the government on Thursday tried to bust the myths around the new model and tried to address concerns around it.

Government sources, quoted by news agency PTI, said there will no changes to composition of regiments of the Indian Army during the recruitment process.

They said the new scheme aims to increase opportunities for youths to join armed forces, adding that recruitment under it will be around triple of the current enrolment.

"No change is being done to the regimental system. Infact it will be further accentuated because the best of 'Agniveers' will be selected, further boosting cohesiveness of the units," PTI quoted the sources as saying.

Dismissing claims that the Agnipath scheme will harm the effectiveness of the forces, the sources said such a system exists in several countries and hence, it is already "tested out and considered best practice for an agile army".

The sources said the performance of 'Agniveers' will be will be tested before re-induction into the Army after four years. They said the scheme will bring the right mix of "50 per cent-50 per cent" slowly in a very long run of youngsters and experienced personnel in the supervisory ranks.

Noting that the scheme was launched after extensive consultations with serving officers of armed forces, the sources said that the Agnipath proposal was framed by the Department of Military Officers staffed by military officers.

"This is an insult to the ethos and values of the Indian armed forces. Youngsters who have worn the uniform for four years will remain committed to the country for the rest of their lives," PTI quoted the sources as saying. "Even now thousands retire from armed forces with skills, but there have not been any instances of them joining anti-national forces."

The government on Tuesday unveiled the scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis, in a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process.

Under the scheme, youths between the ages of 17 and a half and 21 years will be inducted into the three services. After completion of the four-year tenure, the scheme provides for retaining 25 per cent of the recruits for regular service.

The personnel to be inducted under the scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

Several states have witnessed protests against the new scheme. However, a number of opposition political parties and military experts have also slammed the scheme saying it will adversely impact the functioning of the armed forces.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma