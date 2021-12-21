New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Monday in a closely coordinated effort between intelligence agencies and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, ordered the blocking of 20 channels on YouTube and 2 websites spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news on the internet, news agency ANI reported. For the first time, the government invoked the emergency powers under the new intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics code in the Information Technology Act, 2020.

The channels and websites that have now been blocked belong to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan and spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects related to India, the government added.

Banned channels used to post 'divisive content': Govt

The government added that the YouTube channels that have now been banned used to post divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian Army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir and late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

These YouTube channels had also posted content on issues like farmers’ protests CAA protests & tried to incite minorities against Govt. It was also feared that these channels would be used to post content to undermine democratic process of upcoming polls in 5 states, the government statement added further.

'Naya Pakistan' YouTube channel now banned

One of the banned channels go by the name of 'Naya Pakistan', which has over two million subscribers on YouTube. It reportedly ran "false news" on issues such as Kashmir unrest, farmers' protests against the now defunct three farm laws and Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi.

The content creation took place from Pakistan: Report

A report in Economic Times quoted an official as saying that the inquiry by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed that these websites were being run from Pakistan. "The content on these channels is blasphemous and hugely impinges on national security," the report quotes an official from the ministry as saying.





Posted By: Mukul Sharma