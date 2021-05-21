In a strong letter to the global team of Twitter, the government stated that Twitter unilaterally marks certain tweets as 'Manipulative Media', despite pending investigations in the matter.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), on Friday asked the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to remove the 'Manipulative Media' tags from tweets of several BJP leaders in reference to an alleged Congress toolkit to derail the efforts of the Indian government in handling the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Centre's letter further stated that the micro-blogging site will not decide the veracity of the content but the investigation by a law enforcement agency will do. The government also asked Twitter to not interfere in the investigation process.

"Investigation will determine the veracity of the content, not Twitter. Twitter should not interfere in the investigation process. Twitter cannot pass its judgment while the matter is under investigation," the letter, as per MeitY sources, stated.

This comes after Twitter labelled BJP leader Sambit Patra tweet with Manipulative Media. He had shared a document with the hashtag #CongressToolkitExposed and said, "Friends look at the #CongressToolKit in extending help to the needy during the Pandemic! More of a PR exercise with the help of “Friendly Journalists” & “Influencers” than a soulful endeavour. Read for yourselves the agenda of the Congress".

Friends look at the #CongressToolKit in extending help to the needy during the Pandemic!

More of a PR exercise with the help of “Friendly Journalists” & “Influencers” than a soulful endeavour.

Read for yourselves the agenda of the Congress:#CongressToolKitExposed pic.twitter.com/3b7c2GN0re — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 18, 2021

Congress Thursday wrote to Twitter asking it to permanently suspend the accounts of BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda and Union minister Smriti Irani for allegedly "spreading misinformation and unrest in the society".

The Congress had Wednesday lodged a police complaint seeking registration of cases against Nadda and Irani, besides BJP general secretary B L Santosh and spokesperson Sambit Patra over the alleged forgery of documents.

The Congress on Thursday wrote to Twitter seeking permanent suspension of the Twitter handles of the four BJP leaders and other party functionaries who had shared the "forged" document.





