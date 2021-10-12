New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns over the blackout in the national capital due to the coal shortage in power plants, the Ministry of Power on Tuesday directed the state-run power giants NTPC and DVC (Damodar Valley Corporation) to supply as much power as available to Delhi discoms under their respective power purchase agreements.

Earlier on October 10, the Power Ministry had issued directions to NTPC and DVC to secure power supply to Delhi to ensure that distribution companies (discoms) of Delhi will get as much power as requisitioned by them as per their demand.

The ministry has directed that NTPC and DVC may offer the normative declared capacity (DC) to the Delhi discoms as per their allocations made to them under respective power purchase agreements (PPAs), from their coal-based power stations.

It also directed that NTPC may offer the normative DC to the Delhi discoms as per their allocations (from gas based power plants) made to them under respective PPAs. The gas available from all sources including SPOT, LT-RLNG etc may be included while offering the DC to Delhi discoms, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Power Ministry also issued guidelines regarding the utilisation of unallocated power of central generating stations by the states to meet the increased demand from the coal based power generation.

Under these guidelines, states have been requested to use the unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers of the state; and in case of surplus power, the states are requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy state.

Further, if any state is found selling power in power exchange or not scheduling this unallocated power, their unallocated power may be temporarily reduced or withdrawn and reallocated to other States which are in need of such power, the ministry stated.

As per the information received from Delhi discoms, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them, it stated. It also showed that there was no energy deficit in Delhi during the two weeks period till October 10, 2021.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan