Govt Approves Seven New ITBP Battalions, 9,400 Personnel For Manning India-China Border Along LAC

THE GOVERNMENT on Wednesday approved the hiring of 9,400 fresh troops for raising seven new border battalions for the India-China LAC guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), said union minister Anurag Thakur in a press conference. The proposal was cleared after the meeting of the cabinet that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The proposal was cleared during the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur told reporters during a post-cabinet press briefing.

Besides raising seven additional Battalions, the CCS has also given approval to the set-up of one Sector Headquarter of ITBP for manning the 47 new Border Out Posts (BOPs) and 12 staging camps.

The about 90,000 personnel-strong ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and it is tasked with guarding the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) on India's eastern flank. The force is working along with the Army at this front even as the militaries of India and China are engaged in a standoff at Ladakh since 2020.

In order to ensure effective guarding of the LAC, these new bases were sanctioned and now seven battalions and a new sector headquarter comprising about 9,400 personnel have been sanctioned, a senior officer said.

The battalions and the sector headquarter are expected to be put in place by 2025-26, Thakur said.

He said a non-recurring expenditure of Rs 1,808.15 crore is estimated to be spent for land acquisition, creation of office and residential buildings, and arms and ammunition while a recurring annual expenditure of Rs 963.68 crore will be done under the salaries and rations head for the fresh manpower.

ITBPs current sanctioned strength is 88,430. With this move, the total strength of the ITPB will be 97,830.

Officials said the creation of 47 new border posts will lead to a 26 per cent increase in the strength of these bases while the induction of 9,400 fresh personnel will enhance its strength by 10 per cent. The main role of ITBP is to guard the Indo-China border. For this, 176 BOPs of ITBP have been established at present.