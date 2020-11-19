Five Central Pool MBBS seats have been reserved for the category called 'Wards of COVID Warriors' for the academic year 2020-21.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to honour the contributions made by healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic, the Health Ministry has introduced a new category called 'Wards of COVID Warriors' in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates against Central Pool MBBS seats for the academic Year 2020-21.

In a statement, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said the move aims to honour the "solemn sacrifice of all COVID warriors who served with selfless dedication for the cause of duty and humanity."

Five Central Pool MBBS seats have been reserved for this category for the year 2020-21.

The ministry said that the Central Pool MBBS seats may be allocated for selection and nominations of the candidates from amongst the wards of "COVID Warriors" who have lost life due to COVID-19 or died accidentally on account of COVID-19 related duty.

"COVID Warriors are all public healthcare providers including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this," the Minister said.

"Private hospital staff and retired/volunteer/ local urban bodies/ contracted/ daily wage/ ad-hoc/ outsourced staff requisitioned by States/ Central hospitals/ autonomous hospitals of Central/ States/UTs, AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance (INIs)/ hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities are all included," he added.

he selection of candidates will be made by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) through online application on the basis of rank obtained in the NEET-2020 conducted by National Testing Agency.

