New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central government aims to increase the defence manufacturing in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence Industry Outreach Webinar on Thursday, as reported by news agency ANI. The Prime Minister further said that a decision has been taken to permit up to 74 per cent Foreign Direct Investment in the defence manufacturing through automatic route.

“For many yrs, India has been one of the biggest defence importers. When India got independence, it had great capability in defence manufacturing & an ecosystem of defence manufacturing established over 100 yrs. Unfortunately, this subject couldn't get requisite attention,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that self-confidence in the defence sector is important for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). He stressed on the need for research and development in the defence sector at industry and academic institutions too.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat were also present at the event. The Prime Minister said that the need for appointing a Chief of Defence Staff CDS was being felt for a long time but the decision was not made. He thanked the three wings of the armed forces for their proactive support in ensuring domestic purchases. "The decision (to appoint CDS) is a symbol of the new India's self-confidence."

The Prime Minister said that the list of 101 equipment for domestic purchase only will be expanded further and that the list will bosst the industries in the country.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja