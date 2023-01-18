'Erroneous And Far-Fetched': Guv Ravi Says Never Suggested Changing Tamil Nadu's Name To Tamizhagam

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said that he never suggested changing the name of the state. (Image: ANI)

AMID Tamizhagam row, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday said that he never suggested changing the name of the state. Clarifying the controversial comment that led to a heated debate over Tamil Nadu vs Tamizhagam, Governor said interpreting his statement as a suggestion is erroneous and far-fetched.

"In an event at the Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023...I referred to the word Tamizhagam. In those days, there was no 'Tamil Nadu'. Hence in a historical-cultural context, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam' as a 'more appropriate expression'," the Governor said in a written statement.

"An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched. Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word 'Tamil Nadu' have become a topic of discussion. Hence, I am giving this clarification to put an end to it, the release read.

A political controversy was triggered after the Governor said Tamizhagam would be a more appropriate name for the state than Tamil Nadu. The remark came during the function held in Raj Bhavan to felicitate the organisers and volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam.

"Unfortunately in Tamil Nadu there has been regressive politics that we are Dravidians, and by virtue of the Constitution, we have been brought together. The entire effort has been created in half a century to reinforce this narrative that we are not part of the nation, but an integral part of the nation. And even a different kind of narrative has been created. Everything applicable for the whole of the country, Tamil Nadu will say no," Ravi, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

Earlier today, Governor left for a two-day Delhi visit. Sources told IANS that Ravi would be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and brief him on the recent happenings in the state Assembly, including his walkout from the House.