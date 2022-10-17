Governor Arif Mohammad Grants 3-Month Extension For Recommending Names For Kerala University VC

KERALA Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as Chancellor of Kerala University has granted an extension of time for three months starting from November 5, to the search committee to make recommendations dor the appointment of Vice Chancellor of Kerala University, reported news agency ANI.

"In continuation of the Notification number GS6-1225/2022 dated 05/08/2022, the Chancellor, University of Kerala is pleased to grant extension of time, to the Search Committee constituted to make recommendations for the appointment of Vice Chancellor, University of Kerala, for a further period of three months from 05/11/2022. All other terms of the Notification fated 05/08/2022 remains unchanged," reads the notice issued by the governor.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as Chancellor of Kerala University has granted an extension of time for 3 months from November 5 to the Search Committee to make recommendations for the appointment of VC of Kerala University: PRO, Raj Bhavan pic.twitter.com/eDIdW5fxJE — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Khan on Monday also issued a stern warning that statements by any Left minister that lower dignity of his office would invite action including "withdrawal of pleasure".

A tussle has been an ongoing tussle between the ruling LDF in Kerala and the Raj Bhavan over several issues, including the Lok Ayukta and University Laws Amendment Bills, passed by the Kerala Assembly and appointments to the universities in the state.

The ministers of the Left have been claiming that the Governor is bound to act in accordance with the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers and cannot hold on to the bills indefinitely without signing or sending them back.

Governor has attracted sharp criticism with Left leaders alleging Khan of creating a constitutional crisis in the state at the behest of the BJP and RSS.

Meanwhile, Khan also responded taking to twitter and said, "The CM and Council of Ministers have every right to advise Governor. But statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the office of the Governor can invite action including withdrawal of pleasure": PRO, Kerala Raj Bhavan."

Earlier, Khan had said that all the appointments in the universities will be made on the basis of merit and he will not give the authority to appoint vice-chancellors to the state government as it amounts to "executive interference".

"Everything will be considered on merit. The government cannot be given the power to appoint the Vice Chancellors. I am saying it clearly, this will amount to executive interference," said Khan said on the matter of the University Laws Amendment Bill.

He also added that "underqualified and unqualified" people cannot be appointed just because they are associated with the Chief Minister.

This came after Khan alleged that CM Pinarayi Vijayan proposed to him that he will appoint the Vice-Chancellor. "The Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) had written to me assuring me that there will be no interference and now they are proposing that they will appoint Vice-Chancellor. That would mean the erosion of autonomy of educational institutions," the Governor added.

(With inputs from agencies)