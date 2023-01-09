TV Channels Warned Against Showing Disturbing Visuals, Govt Condemns Coverage Of Pant's Accident

The government, in the advisory also mentioned some recent incidents where TV channels broadcasted gory images and videos including the accident of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

By JE News Desk
Mon, 09 Jan 2023 04:02 PM IST
Minute Read
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issues advisory (Image Credits: Reuters image used for representation)

THE MINISTRY of Information and Broadcasting on Monday issued an advisory to TV channels asking them to follow Programme Code laid under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

The official statement issued guidelines to all the television channels against reporting incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and the elderly in manners that grossly compromises on "good taste and decency".

This came after the government observed the television channels showing videos taken from social media are broadcasted "without editorial discretion and modifications".

"The Ministry has said that television channels have shown dead bodies of individuals and images/videos of injured persons with blood splattered around, people, including women, children and elderly being beaten mercilessly in close shots, continuous cries and shrieks of a child being beaten by a teacher, shown repeatedly over several minutes including circling the actions thereby making it even more ghastly, without taking the precaution of blurring the images or showing them from long shots," read the official statement.

"It has further highlighted that the manner of reporting such incidents is distasteful and distressing for the audience," it added.

According to the advisory, such reports has an impact on various audience, and since Television is mostly watched by families in households which includes people of all ages, with various socio-economic backgrounds, it place certain sense of responsibility and discipline among the broadcasters, which have been enshrined in the Programme Code and the Advertising Code.

"There is also a crucial issue of invasion of privacy which could be potentially maligning and defamatory, the advisory has underlined," it said.

The ministry further also mentioned a list of recent incidents when the videos were broadcasted without editorial discretion including the accident of cricketer Rishabh Pant, without editorial discretion, and several others.

