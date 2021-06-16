Under the Pradhanamntri Shadi Shagun Yojana, the Muslim girls who will complete their graduation before getting married will be eligible to get Rs 51,000. Read on to know the details.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign for girls, the Indian government has come up with yet another scheme for young Muslim women. Yes, the Ministry of Minority Affairs under the govt. has decided to provide Rs 51,000 to the Muslim girls who will complete their graduation before marriage.

The proposal was put forward by Maulana Azad Education Foundation which was later approved by the government. This scheme is being called the Pradhanmantri Shaadi Shagun Yojana which aims to encourage the welfare of young women by educating them.

Modi Govt launched this Shaadi Shagun Yojana on 8th August 2017. The benefits of the scheme can be availed by the ones who have already got the Begum Hazrat Mahal scholarship (BHMS) which is funded by Maulana Azad Education Foundation. In the BHMS, the girls belong to communities such as Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis.

However, meanwhile, the girls who have their parents earning Rs 2 lakh per year cannot avail the benefits of the Shaadi Shagun Yojana. The plan of the whole scheme is available online on its web portal.

The main purpose behind this scheme is to motivate the parents to let their daughters pursue higher education.

For the unversed, this Shaadi Shagun Scheme came into existence as a lot of Muslim families and other minority communities are always confused about whether to spend their hard-earned money on their daughter’s marriage or on their daughter's education. Also, most of them eventually keep it for their daughter's wedding due to which a lot of girls from minority communities fail to complete their higher studies.

Meanwhile, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government introduced the scholarships for the minority communities' weaker sections in 2003. And until that time the girls who belonged to such communities were given a stipend of Rs 12,000 until class 12.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal