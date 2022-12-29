Govt To Form 3 Grievance Appellate Panels To Handle Social Media Users' Complaints From January

The decision of the social media platforms based on such complaints can be challenged in the grievance committees (Image Credits: Reuters Image used for representation)

A THREE grievance appellate committees (GACs) for the complaints of the social media platforms, and consultations on various modalities of the panels will start in January, sources cited by IT ministry were quoted saying by PTI.

Reportedly, there will be a three grievance appellate panel, which will be assigned different types of appeals by the users based on the categories of harmful content mentioned in the recently-amended IT rules.

These appeals could be categorised on the basis of complaints regarding s*xually explicit content, misinformation, or religious incitement.

In the new rules, the government has included objectionable religious content (with intent to incite violence) alongside pornography, trademark infringements, fake information, and something that could be a threat to the sovereignty of the nation, in the list of the contents that can be flagged to social media platforms by the users.

Meanwhile, the decision of the social media platforms based on such complaints can be challenged in the grievance committees.

According to the IT ministry sources, the appeals pertaining to areas other than those listed in the amended IT rules will be directed to the relevant authority or tribunal. In such cases, the GACs will act as a signpost, redirecting the complaints to the authority and tribunal concerned, while informing the complainant that their grievance has been forwarded to the relevant agency.

Notably, the structure of the grievance appellate committees, design and functions, and how they deal with appeals -- all such nuances will be placed for stakeholder consultation by early January.

Earlier in October, the government appointed panels to review the moderation of content on online social media platforms including Facebook, and Twitter.

"The central government shall, by notification, establish one or more grievance appellate committees within three months from the date of commencement of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2022," the notification said.

"Any person aggrieved by a decision of the grievance officer may prefer an appeal to the grievance appellate committee within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of communication from the grievance officer," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)